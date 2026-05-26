'WONDERfools' actor emphasizes series' intent to center humor, unlikely heroism

Netflix's superhero comedy series "The WONDERfools" got off to a bruising start, overshadowed by co-star Cha Eun-woo's massive tax evasion scandal involving 13 billion won ($8.6 million), a figure unprecedented in the history of the Korean entertainment industry.

But when the series premiered on May 15, it drew a new sort of attention. What initially looked like a campy superhero comedy revealed itself to be a heartfelt ensemble piece packed with richly textured characters.

Park Eun-bin, who played a lead alongside Cha, said she never lost faith in the project itself.

"To be honest, during the three or four months leading up to the release, I was completely focused on filming my next project, 'Spooky in Love,'" Park said during a press interview Friday.

"I didn't really have time to pay attention to anything else. I simply trusted the production team and staff quietly, and now that it's finally been released, I feel even happier."

Rather than relying on flashy powers, "The WONDERfools" centers on a group of heroes with abilities so absurdly limited that it feels miraculous they survive everyday life, let alone larger threats. The show transforms that weakness into its greatest strength, building a world populated by surprisingly layered human characters whose motivations feel painfully understandable — even its villains.

At the center of the series is Park's Chae-ni, a chaotic young woman whose teleportation powers are wildly unstable. Opposite her is Cha's emotionally detached Woon-jung, who possesses telekinesis. Together, the pair anchor a story that gradually evolves into one about found family and unlikely heroism.

"At the beginning, what I hoped for with this project was that people who wanted to forget the complexities of real life would at least give it a try," Park said. "I thought it would be nice if it could bring them a few laughs here and there."

Park explained that she approaches every role by writing extensive character notes. Chae-ni's heightened, comic-book energy pushed her to develop an especially unique performance style, she said.

"Because the character definitely has cartoonish elements, I wanted to create a signature acting tone that people could instantly associate with Chae-ni," she said. "So I wrote down a lot of her characteristics."

Reading directly from her notes during the interview, Park described Chae-ni as someone with broken brakes.

"She doesn't care what others think and says whatever comes to mind because she feels like she could die at any moment," Park read. "She's eccentric, strong-willed and indifferent to anything outside her own interests. Her default mode comes off as blunt. She moves entirely to her own rhythm, is unpredictable and impossible to read."

Park added that the role marked a rare opportunity to fully embrace comedic chaos.

"It's been 10 years since I played a character this mischievous," she said. "It felt like the director really gave me permission to have fun and let loose."

True to Chae-ni's reputation as the town's resident troublemaker, the character's styling became one of the show's most memorable visual elements, from uneven asymmetrical pigtails to deliberately overgrown roots and punk-inspired fashion choices.

Park revealed she was heavily involved in shaping the character's look, even down to Chae-ni's teleportation gesture, adding that Chae-ni's intentionally messy appearance was carefully designed to reinforce her reputation within the fictional city.

"I really wanted people to immediately understand why everyone called her the 'troublemaker granddaughter,'" Park said. "The grown-out roots were actually a wig. I wanted her to have a look that — even when seeing her from behind — would make people think, 'That girl's trouble.' I also thought the asymmetrical '10:20 hair buns' suited her better."

“The WONDERfools” reunited Park with director Yoo In-shik, who worked with her on the breakout ENA hit “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” along with several cast members from the earlier series, including Choi Dae-hoon and Lim Sung-jae. This helped create what Park described as an unusually comfortable, collaborative set environment.

"A lot of the directing team from 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' came over too, so starting on such a familiar set was actually a first for me," she said. "I adapted very quickly because I already knew everyone. And all the actors completely immersed themselves in their roles, which made for incredible chemistry. Even during the action scenes, everything synced together naturally."

Park further addressed the ongoing fan demand for a second season of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," nearly four years after the drama's conclusion.

"'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Season 2 is something I cherish deeply, and I feel an even stronger urge to protect it," she said. "So when people ask why it should exist or what purpose it would serve, I think there has to be a very clear answer in order for it to move forward. If I can't be convinced by that reason, then I think it would be difficult," said Park.