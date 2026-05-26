Property prices near Samsung, SK hynix campuses already outpacing broader Seoul area market

Samsung Electronics’ new compensation package for chip employees is raising expectations that fresh liquidity could further boost apartment prices across South Korea’s semiconductor corridor.

The company and its labor union agreed on May 20 to introduce a low-interest housing loan program for employees, alongside a revamped performance bonus scheme tied to semiconductor profits.

Under the housing program, employees without homes will be able to borrow up to 500 million won ($370,000) for home purchases and 300 million won for jeonse deposits at a fixed annual interest rate of 1.5 percent, repayable over 10 years. Jeonse is Korea’s lump-sum rental system in which tenants pay a large deposit instead of monthly rent.

Samsung also agreed to allocate about 10 percent of operating profit to a new performance bonus pool for chip workers, a move expected to result in payouts worth hundreds of millions of won for some employees early next year.

Although stock-based bonus payments will face selling restrictions, industry watchers say the combination of large cash compensation and ultra-cheap financing will significantly strengthen employee purchasing power.

“Samsung’s housing loan system could continuously support tens of thousands of employees, potentially influencing apartment prices in key residential areas across southern Gyeonggi,” a real estate industry official said.

“If buying demand concentrates around the loan eligibility range, some apartment prices could gravitate toward around the 2.5 billion won level.”

Areas near Samsung Electronics and SK hynix facilities — or along employee shuttle routes — are already outperforming the broader Seoul metropolitan housing market.

According to the Korea Real Estate Board, apartment prices in Yongin’s Suji district rose 0.38 percent in the third week of May, while Suwon’s Yeongtong district gained 0.35 percent and Hwaseong’s Dongtan district climbed 0.49 percent.

The pace of gains has accelerated in recent weeks. Suji and Dongtan both recorded weekly increases more than 0.1 percentage point larger than the previous week, while Yeongtong’s increase accelerated from 0.26 percent.

Dongtan, one of Korea’s key semiconductor residential hubs, has already seen record-breaking apartment transactions.

An 84-square-meter unit at Dongtan Station Lotte Castle sold for a record 2.08 billion won on May 7, surpassing the previous high of 1.94 billion won set just a month earlier, according to government data. A 102-square-meter unit in the same complex also hit a new high of 2.24 billion won on May 9.

The area sits near Samsung’s Hwaseong and Giheung semiconductor campuses, as well as ASML’s Hwaseong site, making it one of the most concentrated chip-worker residential zones in Korea.