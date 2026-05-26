The city government in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, said Tuesday that a 23.63-kilogram “super watermelon” was harvested at a farm in Wollim Village in Uichang-gu.

The watermelon is more than twice the size of a typical watermelon sold in stores, which typically weigh between 5 and 10 kilograms.

The grower, Yoon Jeong-won, who also serves as head of the village, donated the watermelon to the Daesan-myeon Administrative Welfare Center, saying he hoped it would help promote the quality of watermelons grown in the area.

Yoon is a veteran farmer who has grown watermelons, tomatoes and other crops for about 30 years on his 1.5-hectare farm.

He previously won the top prize at the Changwon Watermelon Festival’s watermelon quality contest in 2018 and 2019.

The Daesan-myeon Administrative Welfare Center plans to display the watermelon through this week.

“This year’s weather conditions were favorable, and the overall growth of watermelons was good,” Yoon said. “It is rewarding to see a watermelon I carefully cultivated produce such a good result.”

Hong Seon-ju, head of Daesan-myeon, said the watermelon shows the quality of Daesan watermelons and the cultivation skills of local farmers.

“We will continue working to raise the brand value of Daesan watermelons and help increase income for local farms,” Hong said.

This story was translated with the assistance of AI. — Ed.