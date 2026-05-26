Shinee whetted fans’ appetite for its forthcoming sixth EP “Atmos,” uploading teaser photographs via label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

The four-member act will release the album, themed on feelings rooted in love, on Monday. It will do so with six tracks, including the main track of the same title and “Still Raining,” an R&B pop tune hinted at by one of the teaaser pictures.

The mini album is its first endeavor in about a year to feature all members, after single “Poet | Artist,” which marked the 17th anniversary of their debut.

Before rolling out the EP, Shinee will have a three-date conceert run in Seoul. The concerts, “Shinee World VIII (The Invert),” will celebrate their 18th year together.