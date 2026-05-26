The industry ministry on Tuesday discussed ways to accelerate the artificial intelligence transformation of the battery industry, currently facing sluggish growth amid the electric vehicle market slowdown.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources met with representatives from leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. to explore measures to help the domestic battery industry strengthen its manufacturing competitiveness under the government's initiative aimed at promoting the AI transformation of the manufacturing sector.

In the meeting, which took place at LGES' smart manufacturing facility in the central city of Cheongju, the two sides discussed ways to support local battery makers in adopting AI technologies to improve production efficiency and maintain a competitive edge against global rivals, according to the ministry.

The LGES has applied digital twin technology at its cylindrical battery production facility, increasing the production speed by more than 50 percent and reducing investment costs.

"Manufacturing AI transformation has become an essential task for survival and a critical means for Korea's battery industry to maintain its technological lead in the global market," Kim Sung-youl, deputy minister for industry and growth at the ministry, said, vowing the government's active support to drive innovation in the sector. (Yonhap)