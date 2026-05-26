Cortis exceeded 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, hitting the third-highest spot for a K-pop boy group, according to label Big Hit Music on Monday.

The rookie group achieved the feat after the momentum gained from the release of its second EP “Greengreen.”

The focus track from the latest set, “Redred,” has spent over a month on Spotify’s Daily and Weekly Top Songs Global rankings, peaking at No. 36 on the daily chart. At home, it earned Cortis nine trophies from television music chart shows.

The group also teamed up with Apple Music for a playlist titled “Summer Bangers” on Tuesday. The list includes two songs from its second EP, “Redred”; the B-side track “Acai” and intro track from its first EP “Go!”; and music from blink-182, Dominic Fike and Nirvana.