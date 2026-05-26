Dongsuh Foods’s Maxim Mocha Gold is marking its 37th anniversary this year, underscoring the enduring popularity of what has become one of Korea’s most recognizable coffee brands.

Since its launch in 1989, Maxim Mocha Gold has established itself as the country’s leading coffee mix product, maintaining the top spot in the instant coffee mix market for decades.

Sales over the past year alone reached about 5.3 billion sticks, equivalent to roughly 170 every second.

Dongsuh Foods attributes the brand’s longevity to its signature flavor profile developed specifically for Korean consumers.

The company began developing Maxim Mocha Gold in the late 1980s as competition intensified in the market following the entry of multiple rivals. After experimenting with roasting levels and extraction processes, the company launched Maxim Mocha Gold in 1989 with a smoother and milder taste tailored to local preferences.

Dongsuh Foods said the product’s competitiveness continues to come from its blend ratio and coffee manufacturing expertise, built through long-term consumer research and the selection of high-quality coffee beans.

The company has also continued to strengthen the brand through marketing campaigns and offline consumer experiences.

Recently, Dongsuh Foods unveiled a new advertisement featuring actor Park Bo-young under the slogan “Let’s be happy now, a cup of happiness now.”

The commercial highlights everyday moments shared alongside a cup of coffee, emphasizing Maxim Mocha Gold’s long-standing connection with Korean consumers’ daily lives. The campaign closes with the phrase “Koreans’ soul coffee.”

Beyond advertising, the company has expanded brand experience programs targeting younger consumers and longtime customers alike.

Since 2015, Dongsuh Foods has operated various Maxim Mocha Gold pop-up spaces in cities including Busan, Jeonju, Gunsan and Gyeongju. The themed pop-up cafes — designed around concepts such as bookstores, post offices and traditional Korean houses — have gained popularity as social media-friendly attractions featuring the brand’s signature yellow color scheme.

Last year, the company operated “Maxim House” in Gyeongju for about a month, reinterpreting the concept of hospitality through coffee by combining traditional Korean aesthetics with modern design elements.

A Dongsuh Foods official said the company plans to continue expanding products and marketing initiatives centered on delivering “the relaxation and happiness found in a cup of coffee.”