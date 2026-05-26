Babymonster is poised to make a comeback on June 8 with digital single “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” announced label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

The single, eyeing to be a summer anthem, comes barely a month after its third EP “Choom,” which topped the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart. The mini album sold more than 750,000 copies in the first week, while the music video for the title track amassed 100 million hits on YouTube in two weeks.

On June 26, the group will kick off an international tour named after the third EP. So far, it has announced 18 stops — Seoul, six in Japan, eight in the rest of Asia and three in Oceania — and will add more in Europe as well as North and Latin Americas.