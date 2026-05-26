진행자: 홍유, Tannith
Why is surveillance expanding inside Korean homes?
기사요약: 1인 가구와 맞벌이 가구 증가 및 아이·노인·반려동물 돌봄 수요 확대로 한국 가정 내 감시카메라 사용이 빠르게 늘면서 범죄 증거 확보 등 순기능과 함께 해킹·사생활 침해, 영상의 무단 유통 등 법적 위험도 커지고 있다.
[1] Voices layered over a faint electronic hum, a wide-angle view, and a real-time timestamp — footage previously associated with security feeds — are turning up in a plethora of social media clips featuring everything from babies’ cute moments to newlyweds at the dinner table.
faint: 희미한, 어렴풋한
hum: (낮게) 윙윙거리는 소리, 웅웅거림
plethora: 과다, 과잉
[2] A search for “home cam” on Instagram returns roughly 50,000 results. Most are short-form videos featuring actual home-camera footage reworked into vlogs or punchy clips, or content staged to mimic them.
staged: 연출된, 의도적으로 꾸며진
mimic: 모방하다, 흉내 내다
[3] What drives this comfort with raw security footage, despite its undeniably voyeuristic feel? The shift was gradual, as surveillance cameras increasingly became ordinary fixtures in Korean homes.
voyeuristic: 관음증적인, 훔쳐보는 듯한
fixture: 붙박이, 고정 설비, 일상적으로 자리 잡은 것
[4] Home security cameras with real-time internet monitoring have become popular among parents of young children and those caring for elderly or ill relatives, often serving as a last resort for tracking unexpected events while they are away from home.
last resort: 최후의 수단, 마지막 방책
기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10736142
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
yoohong@heraldcorp.com