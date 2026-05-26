진행자: 홍유, Tannith

Why is surveillance expanding inside Korean homes?

기사요약: 1인 가구와 맞벌이 가구 증가 및 아이·노인·반려동물 돌봄 수요 확대로 한국 가정 내 감시카메라 사용이 빠르게 늘면서 범죄 증거 확보 등 순기능과 함께 해킹·사생활 침해, 영상의 무단 유통 등 법적 위험도 커지고 있다.

[1] Voices layered over a faint electronic hum, a wide-angle view, and a real-time timestamp — footage previously associated with security feeds — are turning up in a plethora of social media clips featuring everything from babies’ cute moments to newlyweds at the dinner table.

faint: 희미한, 어렴풋한

hum: (낮게) 윙윙거리는 소리, 웅웅거림

plethora: 과다, 과잉

[2] A search for “home cam” on Instagram returns roughly 50,000 results. Most are short-form videos featuring actual home-camera footage reworked into vlogs or punchy clips, or content staged to mimic them.

staged: 연출된, 의도적으로 꾸며진

mimic: 모방하다, 흉내 내다

[3] What drives this comfort with raw security footage, despite its undeniably voyeuristic feel? The shift was gradual, as surveillance cameras increasingly became ordinary fixtures in Korean homes.

voyeuristic: 관음증적인, 훔쳐보는 듯한

fixture: 붙박이, 고정 설비, 일상적으로 자리 잡은 것

[4] Home security cameras with real-time internet monitoring have become popular among parents of young children and those caring for elderly or ill relatives, often serving as a last resort for tracking unexpected events while they are away from home.

last resort: 최후의 수단, 마지막 방책

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10736142

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰): https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립 (아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638