Hyundai Motor Group has created units dedicated to advancing its software-defined factory strategy and procuring robot components as part of broader plans to deploy Atlas humanoid robots at its auto manufacturing facilities, industry sources said Monday.

The group recently created a position overseeing its SDF initiative and appointed Alpesh Patel, who serves as chief innovation officer at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, according to the sources.

An SDF refers to a factory where artificial intelligence controls and manages production, quality and logistics operations through software.

The move is viewed as an initial step toward applying Hyundai Motor Group's SDF strategy across its global manufacturing network.

Earlier, Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to establish facilities capable of producing 30,000 humanoid robots annually by 2028 and deploy 25,000 robots across Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia manufacturing plants.

Under the plan, Atlas, developed by the group's US subsidiary Boston Dynamics Inc. and unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026, will initially handle parts sequencing operations at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia beginning in 2028. Its role is expected to expand to parts assembly work starting in 2030.

The company also plans to gradually expand robot deployment to new factories in India and South Korea.

Separately, Hyundai Motor Group has established a new office dedicated to robotics component procurement headed by Soh Hyun-seong, former head of strategic planning at Beijing Hyundai, the sources said.

With Boston Dynamics entering mass production of Atlas, the move is seen as an effort to strengthen parts procurement capabilities and improve cost competitiveness.

Boston Dynamics earlier requested Hyundai Mobis Co., the group's auto parts affiliate, to collaborate on mass-producing six key components for the next-generation Atlas humanoid robot. (Yonhap)