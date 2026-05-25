A new wave of fruit-shaped mousse cakes encased in thin chocolate shells is pulling morning lines to bakeries, with customers chasing the sharp crack of the coating as much as the dessert inside.

The cakes, nicknamed "agjak" after the Korean onomatopoeia for a crisp snap, look so much like actual fruit that it's hard to believe it's a dessert on first glance. But the appeal extends beyond the visual with the first bite: a thin chocolate shell breaks with an audible crack, giving way to soft mousse. This very contrast in texture and sound has become the selling point.

Tous Les Jours, one of Korea's biggest local bakery chains, has helped popularize the format with its Agjak series. The chain's flagship in Jung-gu, central Seoul, has seen customers waiting before opening, with weekend wait times and unboxing clips circulating online.

Tous Les Jours said the appeal stems from the snap and texture that lends itself to ASMR content. The company is reviewing expanded production and additional product lines.

The trend has lifted other Seoul bakeries selling fruit-shaped mousse cakes, including newer operations and longtime makers now drawing fresh attention.

Patisserie Fruits, which has sold its fruit-shaped mousse cakes since 2021, builds the dessert around a white chocolate shell filled with fruit compote. Its signature is the Flat Peach one, and the shop also offers Petit Fruits, a platter of five miniature cakes shaped like peach, lemon, pear, flat peach and cherry.

"We've been seeing far more visitors than we can keep up with, and long waits and early sellouts have become routine from the moment we open," a Patisserie Fruits official told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

"Today, every product sold out within two hours of opening. All of our desserts are still made by hand, with each pastry chef shaping every piece of fruit individually in a small kitchen, and demand has outpaced what we can produce."

Cafe Raison d'Etre, another renowned fruit-shaped mousse cakery in Seochon, Seoul, sells three versions: apple mango, grapefruit and chamoe, the Korean melon. The chamoe version portrays the fruit's textured skin closely enough to be mistaken for the real one. Customers praise the apple mango cake for its balance, the chamoe for its crispiness and the grapefruit for a bitter edge that resets the palate between bites of richer desserts.

Experts read the trend as part of a broader shift toward experience-driven consumption.

"Recent dessert consumption is no longer limited to simply buying something that tastes good. Younger consumers with a strong appetite for fun place as much weight on the experience and the value of sharing it as they do on the flavor itself," said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University.

Lee added that taste and quality will remain the baseline, while the design of sensory experiences layered on top will increasingly determine which products succeed.