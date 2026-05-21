Health officials from six countries gathered at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of former WHO Director-General Lee Jong-wook, who became the first South Korean to head a UN organization in 2003.

The memorial ceremony, co-hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare, honored Lee’s legacy of advancing global health equity and strengthening international cooperation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and officials from Korea, China, Ethiopia, Laos, Sri Lanka and Tanzania attended the event.

A refurbished “Dr. J.W. Lee Strategic Situation Room” was also reopened at the WHO headquarters as part of the commemoration.

Lee first became associated with the WHO in 1983, when he joined as head of the leprosy eradication team at its South Pacific regional office. He went on to serve the organization for about 23 years, dedicating his career to combating leprosy, tuberculosis, polio and HIV/AIDS.

During his tenure as director-general until his sudden death, he is credited with playing a leading role in the adoption of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the first global public health treaty, and with helping lay the institutional groundwork for pandemic response by driving revisions to the International Health Regulations in 2005.