Though pet-friendly restaurants have continued to spread across South Korea, a recent survey showed widening generational differences over dining with pets in public spaces.

According to a survey of 1,000 adults nationwide conducted by market research firm Embrain Trendmonitor, only 28.5 percent supported expanding pet-friendly restaurants, while 62.6 percent expected conflict between pet owners and non-pet owners. Another 70.6 percent said there is not enough social consensus on the issue.

The survey found a wide perception gap by age group. More than half of respondents aged 40-60 said they viewed pet-friendly dining culture positively in principle but did not personally prefer it. Resistance was lower among younger respondents, at 38.5 percent for those in their 20s and 35.5 percent for those in their 30s.

Asked about discomfort at pet-friendly restaurants, respondents cited concerns over pet hair in food, poor pet control by owners and noise issues. Despite such concerns, many said they expect the policy to eventually become established in society.