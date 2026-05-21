Beyond the release of their unit's second EP “Love Me,” Monsta X members Shownu and Hyungwon are reflecting on what it means to continue performing together 11 years into their career.

The release arrives as Monsta X marks its 11th anniversary this year, with the group preparing to continue its world tour, “The X: Nexus."

Looking back, both members said their approach to music and performance has naturally changed over time.

“Sometimes I feel more relaxed than before when it comes to performing on stage,” shared Shownu. “I think I’ve gotten more mature compared to the past, so I think a lot about how I can express that on stage. I still think a lot about how I can show fans a better and newer side of myself.”

Hyungwon said he believes the group’s longevity comes partly from the members’ shared desire to keep improving onstage.

“Our members all have a strong desire to put on better performances, and I think that is one reason our team has lasted this long,” he said. “One of the most important things we can do for our fans is perform well. We always think about trying different things so that people who come to see us don’t feel like they are watching the same thing, which I think is one reason we’ve been able to maintain such a strong following for so long.”

Asked whether he preferred his 20s or 30s as a performer, Shownu laughed and admitted that his 30s are physically harder, but different in appeal.

“In the past, we could show more energetic sides as our strength,” he said. “Now, I think it’s fun that we can compete with aura, maturity and a deeper kind of sensuality.”

Hyungwon said he prefers his 30s because he feels more stable.

“When I looked back before going to the military, what I felt was that I had no regrets about my 20s,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I was satisfied with every result, but I felt I had lived without regret. I’m trying to live my 30s that way too, and I like that I’ve become more at ease with myself.”

Both members said continuing to meet fans remains their biggest goal for the year ahead, whether as Monsta X, as a unit or through festival stages. Since wrapping up its concerts in Asia, Monsta X is scheduled to expand their world tour to Latin America in June and North America in October.

As Monsta X prepares for future tours, the duo said they feel grateful to return to cities they have not visited in years.

“Most of the cities are places we haven’t visited in seven or eight years,” Shownu said. “Since we’ll be meeting fans there after such a long time, I want to have fun and spend time with them without regrets."

Shownu X Hyungwon are also expected to take the stage at the Waterbomb Festival on July 25.

"I think there's a big difference between only seeing us through screens and actually seeing us perform in person. I believe our unit is the kind of group whose energy and charm stand out even more when seen live," said Hyungwon. "I hope through festival stages, like Waterbomb, more people will come to recognize our appeal and get to know us."