US stablecoin giant files for names, logos as Korea weighs digital asset rules

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, has made new trademark filings for its corporate name and logos, suggesting preparations for a more formal presence in the country.

Trademark records from the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service, or KIPRIS, showed Wednesday that Tether Operations filed nine applications last week covering its brand and products.

The applications include the Tether name, its gold-backed digital asset XAUT, decentralized AI platform QVAC, USAT, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed for regulated US institutions, and shield-shaped brand logos. The filings, made between May 12 and May 14, are pending examination by the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

They add to six earlier trademark applications by Tether. The company first registered its name in 2019, followed by a kUSDT logo in 2022. WonTether and KRWT, which appear to be tied to won-backed stablecoins, are currently under examination after applications were filed last year. A separate Tether logo application and USDT0, both filed earlier this year, remain pending examination.

Industry watchers say the latest filings may go beyond brand protection, laying the groundwork for a possible Korea entry as lawmakers discuss a basic digital asset law that could require foreign stablecoin issuers to establish a local branch to distribute tokens in the country.

Tether Chief Compliance Officer Leonardo Real also attended a National Assembly seminar in Seoul last week on global stablecoins and Korea's role in the digital economy, sharing views on ecosystem building and compliance.

Tether's moves come as global crypto companies race to secure local footholds ahead of new regulations. Circle, issuer of the No. 2 stablecoin USDC, visited Seoul in April for meetings with local financial institutions and digital asset players, announcing partnerships with banks and crypto exchanges during the trip.