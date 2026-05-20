Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi headed home Wednesday after a two-day visit to South Korea's Andong, the hometown of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, where the two held a bilateral summit.

A vehicle carrying the prime minister left a hotel in Andong, 190 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 8:50 a.m., heading to Daegu International Airport, where she will board a plane bound for Japan.

Police and security officials were deployed around the hotel, while citizens and reporters gathered to see Takaichi off as she departed for the airport.

After arriving in Andong the previous day, the two leaders held a summit, attended a banquet dinner and watched a performance, as the two countries seek to establish "shuttle diplomacy" aimed at fostering close cooperation and exchanges.

Takaichi's visit reciprocated Lee's trip in January to her hometown, Nara Prefecture, where the two last met.

During Tuesday's summit, Lee and Takaichi agreed to strengthen cooperation in supply chains, and in securing crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies amid concerns over supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (Yonhap)