South Korea’s farming, forestry and fisheries communities are aging rapidly, with more than half now aged 65 or older, according to government data.

The Ministry of Data and Statistics said about 2.58 million people live in households related to the sectors, accounting for roughly 5 percent of the country’s population. The number of households stood at around 1.27 million.

Small households continued to rise in rural areas, with one- and two-person households making up about 80 percent of the total in 2025, while households with three or more members continued to decline.

People aged 65 or older accounted for 51 percent of those engaged in the sectors, up 9.1 percentage points from five years earlier and 30.7 percentage points higher than the national aging rate of 20.3 percent.