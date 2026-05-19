The Bank of Korea warned in an internal report that a planned strike by Samsung Electronics workers could shave as much as 0.5 percentage point off South Korea’s economic growth this year.

According to the report, disruptions to semiconductor production from the union’s planned 18-day strike starting Thursday could cause up to 30 trillion won ($20.1 billion) in economic losses, lowering annual gross domestic product growth to the 1 percent range from the central bank’s previous 2 percent forecast.

The estimate factored in production shutdowns, supply-chain disruptions, fluctuations in global chip prices and weaker export revenues, while also assuming an additional three weeks would be needed to stabilize production lines after the strike ends.

On a value-added basis — reflecting the direct contribution to economic growth — the losses were estimated at around 15 trillion won.

The assessment was included in an internal report submitted at a high-level government meeting chaired by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol last week. Attendees included BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin.

The warning comes amid expectations of stronger economic growth driven by booming AI-related semiconductor exports. Earlier this month, the state-run Korea Development Institute projected the economy would grow 2.5 percent this year, in line with forecasts from major global investment banks.

The BOK is scheduled to release its revised growth forecast on May 28. While markets had expected an upward revision from the central bank’s February forecast, the potential strike is now emerging as a major downside risk to Korea’s chip-led recovery.

Samsung Electronics and its labor union are continuing talks under mediation by the National Labor Relations Commission. The union has warned it will proceed with an 18-day strike from Thursday through June 7 if negotiations fail.