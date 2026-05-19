The number of international patients visiting South Korea surpassed 2 million for the first time last year, setting a new record, government data showed.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 2.01 million overseas patients sought medical treatment in Korea in 2025, the highest figure since related statistics began in 2009.

After falling to around 110,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number has rebounded sharply since 2023, posting record highs for three consecutive years.

Patients from 201 countries visited Korea. Chinese visitors accounted for the largest share at 30.8 percent, followed by Japanese at 29.8 percent, Taiwanese at 9.2 percent, Americans at 8.6 percent and Thais at 2.9 percent.

The sharp increase was driven by rising demand for cosmetic procedures, especially dermatology, along with a recovery in tourism. The number of US patients also jumped 70.4 percent on-year to 173,363, the highest level since 2009.