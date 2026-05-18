Cortis has entered the Billboard top three for the first time in its career with its second EP, “Greengreen.”

According to a chart preview record released by Billboard on Monday, “Greengreen” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated May 23. The album earned 87,000 album-equivalent units during the tracking week, including 81,500 in album sales and 5,500 streaming equivalent album units.

The album marks Cortis’ first top-three and top-10 entry on the main US albums chart. The group previously entered the Billboard 200 with its debut EP, “Color Outside the Lines,” which peaked at No. 15 last year.

According to Big Hit Music, Cortis now holds the record to become the fastest K-pop group outside of project acts to enter the Billboard 200 top three, reaching the milestone just nine months after debut. The agency also stated that Cortis is the only boy group formed within the past five years to have reached the chart’s top three.

The group has also maintained momentum with its lead track “Redred,” which entered Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart dated May 16. The Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart lists up to 25 tracks that narrowly missed the main Hot 100 chart, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

“Redred” has also achieved a “grand slam” record across Korean music shows with wins on “Show Champion,” “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” “Show! Music Core” and “Inkigayo.” The song has earned seven music show trophies in total, including three consecutive wins on Mnet’s “M Countdown.”

The track has performed well on streaming platforms, climbing to No. 2 on Melon’s daily chart where it has continued to remain near the top ranks. On Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart dated May 16, the track ranked No. 135, extending its chart run to 25 consecutive days.