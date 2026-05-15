Amazon was listed among Samsung Electronics’ five largest customers for the first time, underscoring the growing influence of cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure companies on the tech giant’s revenue base.

According to Samsung Electronics’ first-quarter report disclosed Friday, its five biggest customers were Alphabet, Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries and Verizon.

The list changed from the company’s full-year disclosure for 2025, with Apple and Supreme Electronics dropping out and Amazon and Verizon newly added.

Amazon’s inclusion appears to reflect stronger semiconductor sales to major cloud and AI infrastructure companies, supported by a recovery in memory chip prices.

Samsung said sales to its five largest customers accounted for about 23 percent of its total revenue in the January-March period.

By region, the Americas generated the largest net sales in the first quarter on a consolidated basis, at 59.75 trillion won ($39.9 billion). China followed with 28.16 trillion won, ahead of Asia and Africa with 16.76 trillion won and Europe with 15.71 trillion won.

The Americas posted one of the sharpest gains, with net sales nearly doubling from 30.22 trillion won a year earlier. China saw an even steeper rise, with sales more than tripling from 9 trillion won over the same period.

The regional gains come as global technology companies continue to ramp up spending on AI servers and data centers, boosting demand for memory chips and strengthening Samsung’s exposure to cloud-related customers.