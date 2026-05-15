Zerobaseone's Kim Jiwoong will hold a solo fan meetup in Seoul on June 20-21, according to his agency Nest Entertainment on Friday.

He will have a candid chat with his fans at the event, which, as the name “Take 1: Unique Story” suggests, will underline his two-track career as a member of the boy group and as an actor.

Kim debuted as an actor in 2021, appearing in the web drama “The Sweet Blood,” and joined project team Zerobaseone through an audition show that aired in 2023.

With five members, Zerobaseone will begin a new chapter, releasing its sixth EP “Ascend-” on May 18. A sampler with snippets from all seven tracks, including the main track “Top 5,” was uploaded Friday.