Rapper reflects on growth, originality and ambitions beyond survival show fame

Since starring in the 12th season of “Show Me the Money,” rapper Raf Sandou has drawn attention for more than just his lyrics and delivery.

Rather than using music primarily as a showcase for technical rapping, the 27-year-old has gained recognition for placing greater emphasis on the overall mood, sound and visual identity of his music.

Many avid hip-hop listeners say Raf Sandou's willingness to experiment with unfamiliar sounds and aesthetics is what makes him unique. As one of Korea's more experimental artists, he is tipped as someone who could elevate the global profile of the local hip-hop scene.

“There are already so many artists creating similar sounds. That’s why with my music, I always try to focus on creating something fresh and sophisticated,” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald on May 7. “Rather than simply repeating what already exists, I want to contribute to finding and developing something original.”

When asked how he built up his dream as a hip-hop artist, Raf Sandou recalled his middle school years, where he enjoyed listening to music by A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean.

“At the time, I didn’t dream of becoming a rapper. But as time passed, I realized I simply loved hip-hop too much to walk away from it,” he said. “Even when I tried to pursue different paths, my mind always came back to music. That’s what naturally led me here.”

As a Yonsei University graduate, Raf Sandou has also drawn attention as one of a growing number of rappers from prestigious universities.

Although he had long been interested in music, Raf Sandou began pursuing rap more seriously in 2018, when his hip-hop crew Okashii was formed through the university's hip-hop club, Ryu. He spent much of his university years performing with Okashii, a crew that later built a name for itself through tracks such as “Crib,” “Rob Lucci” and “Elephant.”

It was through “Show Me the Money,” however, that Raf Sandou first gained wider public recognition.

He made the semifinals — ranking eighth — and drew attention for performances such as “Dirt!” and “Pajama.” Regarding his participation on the show, the rapper said the experience ultimately left him wanting more rather than feeling fulfilled.

“Before going on the show, I thought maybe I’d be satisfied if I reached a certain level,” Raf Sandou said. “But after making it to the semifinals and gaining recognition, I realized there’s really no end to this as an artist. The more I achieved, the more I wanted.”

The rapper, who recently signed with Kid Milli’s label POV alongside other members of Okashii, compared the mindset to that of an athlete constantly competing to improve.

He said the experience performing with the crew became an important foundation amid the intense, competitive environment of “Show Me the Money.”

“On a show like ‘Show Me the Money,’ it’s natural for everyone to get extremely nervous. Sometimes on stage, you forget everything you practiced, and you end up relying purely on muscle memory,” he said, adding that open-space performances through university club activities helped him adapt to the pressure of performing in front of strangers and large audiences.

Though Raf Sandou appeared calm and confident onstage throughout the program, he described himself offstage as someone who constantly questioned his own choices during the competition.

“I worried a lot about whether people would like something or not, and I was really nervous and tense all throughout the show,” he said. “If I ever participate in another survival show in the distant future, I think I’d want to approach it with a more relaxed mindset, with more confidence and composure.”

Despite gaining wider recognition, Raf Sandou said his core artistic direction remains unchanged. Rather than chasing trends, he said he wants to continue pursuing the aesthetics and musical identity he originally admired.

“There’s one thing that A$AP Rocky once said that stayed with me, which was that music, fashion and visuals should all connect as one unified form of art,” he said. “I feel the same way. I think all forms of art should connect as one. I want everything — from the clothes I wear to the visuals I show and the style of music I show to the world — to match together and become something where I can express my own originality.”

Now he hopes to create music with permanence.

“I started making music because I felt that it was something I could always leave behind in this world, even when I’m 60 or even when I’m dead,” he said. “Instead of making music that gets consumed in a week and disappears, I want to make music people can revisit for years.”

Looking ahead, Raf Sandou is preparing to release his first solo LP in July while also continuing group activities with Okashii. Since signing with POV, Okashii also released its first LP “Mainstream” on May 8, their first full-length album in three years.

His ambitions now stretch beyond Korea. While acknowledging the growing global popularity of K-pop, Raf Sandou said he believes Korean hip-hop also has the potential to resonate internationally and hopes to contribute to that expansion.

“I want to gain more experience on bigger stages overseas,” he said, mentioning global festivals such as Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Rolling Loud as dream stages. “I’d like to contribute to introducing Korean hip-hop to places like the US and other parts of Asia, including Japan, which has started to show interest in the Korean hip-hop scene since the seventh season of ‘Show Me the Money.’”