South Korea’s public libraries have exceeded 1,300 nationwide, while annual visits topped 230 million, reflecting improved access and rising use.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Library Association said that the number of public libraries stood at 1,328 as of end-2025, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier. The population served per library improved to 38,492, down about 1,000 on-year.

Annual visits reached 230.53 million in 2025, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

Libraries also expanded their role as cultural spaces, hosting an average of 92 programs per facility, with total participation rising 6.8 percent to 30.94 million.