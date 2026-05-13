Samsung faces first full-scale strike in years as debate intensifies over possible government intervention

Samsung Electronics is edging closer to a possible full-scale strike, as its largest union presses ahead with an 18-day walkout plan that could disrupt production at the heart of Korea’s chip industry.

The risk became more immediate after last-ditch talks mediated by the National Labor Relations Commission ended without a breakthrough early Wednesday. The union has fixed both the timing and duration of the strike, leaving little room for a quick compromise unless either side makes a major concession.

At issue is the union’s demand to institutionalize a performance bonus equivalent to 15 percent of operating profit and remove the current bonus cap.

The dispute has drawn attention at home and abroad because of Samsung’s weight as the world’s largest memory chipmaker. The company sits at the center of Korea’s export engine and the global AI chip supply chain. Any prolonged walkout could have consequences for production, exports, investor sentiment and the company’s supplier network. JPMorgan also warned in a recent report that a prolonged strike could weigh on Samsung’s annual operating profit.

Semiconductor fabs run around the clock, and even limited disruptions can affect production schedules. Uncertainty over high-bandwidth memory and other AI-related chips could also weigh on delivery timelines and customer confidence.

Song Heon-jae, an economics professor at the University of Seoul, said a shutdown of production lines could cost “tens of billions of won, or tens of millions of dollars, per minute,” and as much as 1 trillion won ($670 million) per day. Industry watchers have estimated direct damage from a full-scale strike at 20 trillion won to 30 trillion won.

That has brought emergency arbitration, one of the government’s strongest labor dispute tools, into focus. Under Korea’s labor law, the labor minister can invoke emergency arbitration when a strike is deemed likely to endanger public life or seriously harm the national economy. Once invoked, the union must stop industrial action and is barred from striking for up to 30 days while labor authorities proceed with mediation or arbitration.

The presidential office signaled a cautious approach later Wednesday, saying the government would continue to support dialogue between Samsung and its union despite the collapse of post-mediation talks.

“There is still time before the planned strike,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, responding to calls for the government to invoke emergency arbitration. “Although the post-mediation process has ended, the government will support efforts so that labor and management can resolve the issue through dialogue.”

On whether the government would consider emergency arbitration, Kang stopped short of giving a direct answer, saying only that “there is still time for labor-management dialogue.”

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok also convened an emergency meeting of related ministers on the Samsung labor dispute, ordering the government to closely manage the situation given its potential impact on the national economy. He instructed officials to actively support continued talks between the two sides “so that the dispute does not lead to a strike under any circumstances.”

Emergency arbitration has been used only four times in Korea: during a 1969 strike at The Korea Shipbuilding Corp., now HJ Shipbuilding and Construction; a 1993 strike at Hyundai Motor; and strikes by the pilots’ unions of Asiana Airlines and Korean Air in 2005.

For the government, the choice is politically and legally delicate. A Samsung strike could carry national economic risks, but emergency arbitration is an exceptional tool that limits workers’ right to collective action.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol wrote on X that “a strike must not happen under any circumstances,” while Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said the government would do its utmost to arrange further talks before the dispute leads to a strike.

Legal and labor experts offered sharply different views on whether the government should invoke emergency arbitration.

Park Ji-soon, a professor at Korea University School of Law, said a fixed bonus tied to operating profit is “highly unusual,” adding, “A general strike at Samsung Electronics would have an enormous impact on the national economy. The government needs to consider invoking emergency arbitration as a last line of defense.”

Jung Heung-jun, a professor at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, disagreed, saying emergency arbitration should be used only in exceptional cases. “It is difficult to regard the Samsung union’s strike as illegal at this point, so applying emergency arbitration would not be appropriate,” Jung said.

A court ruling due before the planned walkout could also shape the union’s room for action. The Suwon District Court is reviewing Samsung’s request for an injunction against what the company calls unlawful industrial action.

If the court accepts part of the request, the union could face limits on how it conducts the strike or holds rallies at worksites. If the request is rejected, the union could gain further momentum before May 21.

The court could issue its decision as early as Thursday, and no later than May 20, a day before the planned walkout.

Samsung union chief Choi Seung-ho said, “Even if part of the injunction is accepted, there will be no problem with the strike itself.” He also said emergency arbitration would “only delay the strike a little” and give the union “more time to prepare.”