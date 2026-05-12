A memorial space commemorating the sacrifices made by allied nations and veterans who supported South Korea during the Korean War opened to the public at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Tuesday.

The Garden of Gratitude features a sculpture installation and an underground exhibition hall. An opening ceremony Tuesday unveiled 23 ground-level stone sculptures representing South Korea and the 22 nations that supported the country under the United Nations flag during the 1950-53 war.

The sculptures stand 6.25 meters tall, symbolizing June 25, 1950, the date the war broke out, and emit beams of light from the top at night. They will be illuminated daily from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 30-minute intervals.

Beginning Wednesday, guided tours will be offered 12 times a day from Tuesday through Sunday via the site’s official online reservation system, with tours available in both Korean and English.

“The Garden of Gratitude will go beyond being merely a landmark of Seoul and become a space of solidarity connecting generations and people around the world,” Seoul Deputy Mayor Kim Seong-bo said during the unveiling ceremony, which was attended by diplomats from the 22 countries, war veterans and around 170 guests.