Government mediators leave room for further negotiations as emergency arbitration enters policy discussion

Samsung Electronics and its largest union remained at an impasse Tuesday afternoon as government-mediated talks entered their second day.

The National Labor Relations Commission, however, indicated negotiations could continue beyond their scheduled close.

"Postmediation has no fixed deadline. Today's session may not conclude the process," a commission official said, adding that reaching a final agreement matters more than closing talks on schedule.

The commission is expected to put forward its own bridging proposal during the session, after Monday's 11 1/2-hour opening round produced no result. Officials said Tuesday's meeting could run past midnight, and the commission has signaled it is prepared to extend the procedure into additional rounds if needed.

Choi Seung-ho, who heads the Samsung Electronics chapter of the Korean Federation of Supra-Enterprise Labor Unions, told reporters on his way into the session that he would pursue "a result that satisfies members, whether through agreement or breakdown."

Kim Hyung-ro, the vice president leading Samsung's negotiating team, declined to comment.

At the center of the standoff is whether to write a fixed bonus formula into the collective agreement. The union demands that 15 percent of annual operating profit be allocated to the bonus pool with the existing cap removed, and wants the formula institutionalized. Management has offered industry-leading payouts through discretionary special awards but argues any fixed-percentage structure needs more time to design. Under Korean labor law, postmediation agreements carry the same legal force as a collective bargaining deal, which is why the codification question sits at the center rather than the periphery.

External pressure has built in parallel.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea issued an unusual public statement Monday warning that significant production disruptions at Samsung "could heighten concerns over supply bottlenecks, price volatility, procurement stability and overall supply chain stability" in global memory markets. AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim flagged the risk that competing economies could capture displaced demand.

The chamber rarely weighs in on individual domestic labor disputes. Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon, who personally pressed both sides to return to the table after talks broke down in March, wrote on X on Monday that "the solution may already be closer than we think."

A rarely used government tool has also entered the conversation. Under Article 76 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, the labor minister can issue an emergency arbitration order when industrial action poses a serious risk to the national economy or citizens' daily lives. The order suspends strike activity for 30 days and triggers a fresh round of commission-led mediation and binding arbitration. It has been invoked only four times since 1969, most recently against pilot strikes at Asiana Airlines and Korean Air in 2005.

The Labor Ministry said Tuesday it has not begun reviewing the option while postmediation remains active.

If postmediation collapses, attention shifts to the Suwon District Court, which will hold a second hearing Wednesday on Samsung's injunction request to restrict strike action. A ruling is expected as early as Thursday or Friday, ahead of the planned walkout. A grant would freeze the walkout at least until the main case is decided.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 40,400 of the union's 73,000 members had signaled they would join the May 21 strike. A walkout would be the second in Samsung Electronics' history, after a smaller 2024 action that drew limited participation.