Netflix sensation takes its merch machine to Seoul, then Asia

A pop-up tied to Netflix's animated hit "K-pop Demon Hunters" will run May 21 through June 3 at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, operator Bemyfriends said Tuesday.

It is the film's second official pop-up following last year's run in Seoul's Seongsu district, which drew more than 60,000 visitors. Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore stops will follow the Seoul leg, the operator said.

This year's opens in the Iconic Zone on the mall's B2 level. Photo zones will recreate settings from the film. Organizers said the space has been designed with families and younger visitors in mind, in addition to the core fan base.

Organizers have lined up new official merchandise for the run, including a first-time release of Huntrix character dolls, redesigned versions of last year's bestsellers and other lifestyle items.

Visitors must book in advance through Naver. Product details and scheduling are available on the film's official fan community on Bstage, Bemyfriend's fan community platform.

"KPop Demon Hunters" premiered on Netflix in June 2025 and passed 200 million views within two months, according to the streamer. It has since topped 600 million views and stands as Netflix's most popular film of all time.

The film won best animated feature and best original song at the 98th Academy Awards. Four songs from the soundtrack, including Grammy winner "Golden," landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

In March, Netflix greenlit a sequel for a planned 2029 release, with original directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning.