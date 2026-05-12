Jimin of BTS reached new heights with his solo single “Who,” which had hit 2.4 billion streams on Spotify as of May 8, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.

The single is the first-ever solo endeavor from an Asian artist, without a featured musician, to achieve the feat on the platform.

“Who” has remained on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart ever since it was released in July 2024, and sits at No. 37 on the platform's most-streamed songs list.

The lead single from his second solo EP, “Muse,” also scored the longest chart run on Billboard’s Hot 100 at 33 weeks, peaking at No. 12 until Blackpink’s Rose surpassed the record in June 2025 with “APT.”