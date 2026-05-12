A member of the South Korean research team at the country’s Antarctic base, Jang Bogo Station, is under police investigation after returning to South Korea on Monday, following allegations that he threatened fellow crew members with a weapon, authorities said Monday.

According to the Korea Polar Research Institute under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the incident occurred on April 13 at the station. The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was part of the station’s overwintering team. Officials said he threatened other crew members with an undisclosed weapon, though no injuries were reported.

The institute immediately separated him from the other crew members. His evacuation for investigation, however, took time because Antarctica had already entered its winter season, when aircraft operations are largely suspended because of extreme weather conditions. Officials said transportation was secured through international cooperation.

The researcher left the station on May 7 and arrived in South Korea on Monday, where he is now under police investigation.

The institute said the station is operating normally.