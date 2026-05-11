Hanwha Aerospace said Monday it secured an additional order to supply three Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher systems to Estonia, expanding its footing in the European defense market amid rising regional security demand.

The deal was signed earlier in the day under a new government-to-government agreement between the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Estonian Center for Defence Investments on behalf of the Estonian Defence Forces.

The latest order follows a 290 million euro ($341.2 million) agreement signed in December for six Chunmoo launchers, associated munitions, and training and operational support. The package had included CGR-080 guided rockets, CTM-MR missiles, and CTM-290 tactical ballistic missiles.

With the additional procurement, Hanwha said Estonia is further deepening its defense ties with Hanwha Aerospace, which already includes cooperation on K9 self-propelled howitzer programs.

The Chunmoo is a highly mobile multiple rocket launcher system mounted on an eight-by-eight wheeled platform. It can fire 239-millimeter guided rockets with ranges of up to 80 kilometers, as well as CTM-290 tactical ballistic missiles capable of striking targets up to 290 kilometers away.

Hanwha noted its strong partnership with Estonia reflects the company’s rapid delivery capabilities, product reliability and long-term support.

Industry sources say Chunmoo’s strengths also include its open-platform architecture and operational flexibility. Unlike US and Israeli systems, which are subject to ammunition and operational controls by their governments, Chunmoo can integrate and operate munitions from multiple countries.

Hanwha Aerospace’s Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system has emerged as a key precision-strike platform among NATO member states, securing a series of major export deals across Europe, including in Poland, Norway and Estonia.

Poland, Hanwha’s largest customer, signed contracts worth about 5.6 trillion won ($3.8 billion) and is expanding local production through cooperation with Polish defense firms. Beginning in 2029, guided missiles will be produced in Poland as part of efforts to build a broader European supply chain.

In January, Norway selected Chunmoo over the US-made HIMARS system in a deal valued at around 2.8 trillion won, marking the system’s first breakthrough in the Nordic region. Under the agreement, Hanwha will deliver 16 launchers and missiles starting in 2028.

Hanwha Aerospace CEO and President Son Jae-il stated, “Building on this momentum, we will continue expanding our presence across the Baltic and Nordic regions and strengthen our land systems portfolio through a strategic partnership with Estonia.”