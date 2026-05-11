North Korea’s official tourism website has uploaded drone footage of the strata of Baekdusan, the 2,744-meter-high mountain.

The tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula has historically been regarded as sacred by Koreans.

The video shows layers of rock surrounding Heaven Lake, the volcanic crater lake at the mountain’s peak, as well as towering rocky cliffs rising above the landscape along the border between North Korea and China.

The North Korean website, operated by the country’s tourism authorities, promotes travel destinations in the reclusive country in several languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Russian and Japanese, along with information on tour packages, transportation options and cultural events. Access to the site is blocked in South Korea by the South Korean authorities.