The confirmed strike by unidentified objects on a South Korean-operated cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is expected to give Seoul grounds to consider joining US-led missions aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation in the strait, experts said Sunday.

Releasing the results of a government investigation, the foreign ministry said two "unidentified flying objects" were confirmed to have struck the cargo vessel, the Namu, one after the other in the Strait of Hormuz last Monday.

The Panama-flagged cargo vessel, operated by South Korean shipping firm HMM Co., suffered an explosion and fire while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

A seven-member government team conducted an on-site investigation aboard the vessel after it was towed from the scene to a port in Dubai on Friday.

The attack left a 7-meter-wide rupture in the hull, although no injuries or casualties were reported among the 24 crew members on board, including six South Koreans.

The foreign ministry has yet to identify the exact model or size of the flying objects due to "limitations." The ministry also said it will not prejudge who was behind the attack, adding that further analysis will be conducted.

The experts note the new findings could serve as a turning point for Seoul, which has so far kept a low profile regarding the possibility of joining the US-proposed Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC), aimed at enhancing security-related information sharing in the strait and combining diplomatic action with military coordination.

They say it could also fuel US pressure on Seoul to join efforts to keep the strait open.

Following the explosion, US President Donald Trump initially claimed that Iran had "taken some shots" at the cargo ship and pressed Seoul by saying it was time for the country to join a mission to keep shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked how the latest findings would affect Seoul's position on joining the US-led campaign in the strait, foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said, "The government will pursue every possible measure, including cooperation with the international community to prevent a recurrence."

He also said a "close review is under way on the issue of joining US plans, including the Maritime Freedom Construct."

Any immediate contribution by South Korea in the Strait of Hormuz could include non-combat measures, such as intelligence sharing or the dispatch of liaison officers, as the country remains cautious about deploying military assets.

"We will carefully review our position, taking into account international law, the safety of international sea lanes, the South Korea-US alliance, security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures," the defense ministry said.

If Seoul decides to deploy forces, many observers say, it would most likely dispatch the Cheonghae Unit, currently on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off the Somali coast.

Still, dispatching the unit to the conflict-stricken Strait of Hormuz would require approval from the National Assembly, a process that could take considerable time, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)