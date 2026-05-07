Cash is the most preferred gift for Parents’ Day in South Korea, highlighting a continued shift toward practical forms of giving.

According to Kakao Pay, 89 percent of 27,095 respondents to its “PayAttention” survey selected cash as their top choice. The result significantly outpaced other options, indicating a strong consensus among participants.

Miscellaneous gifts ranked a distant second at 5 percent, while health supplements and travel were each cited by 2 percent, showing relatively limited preference for traditional or experiential presents.

The trend was also reflected in actual financial activity. Kakao Pay recorded more than 3.03 million remittances on Parents’ Day in 2025, the highest daily total in May. The average amount sent via its gift envelope service reached 98,000 won ($67.50).