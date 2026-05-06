Cortis climbed to No. 4 on Melon’s Top 100 with its new single, "Redred," hitting a career high, according to Big Hit Music on Wednesday.

"Redred" entered the chart at No. 98 when it was released late last month and continued to rise on the domestic chart. The single made Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US, at No. 63 and No. 31, respectively. On Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global, it ranked No. 36 on Sunday, leaping 45 rungs from the previous day.

"Redred" is the main track from the group's second EP, "Greengreen," which rolled out Monday. The latest endeavor sold more than 1 million copies on the day of release.

A pop-up store for the second EP will run in Seoul from Saturday to May 14.