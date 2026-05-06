Yeji of Itzy will have to scale back her performances on stage for two shows in Japan, JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

Yeji has been diagnosed with a lumbar disc issue and was told to minimize movements that could strain her back, the agency added. However, she still wants to do whatever she can for the Tokyo gig, which is part of the group’s eight-city Tunnel Vision tour.

The tour is to resume late next month in Hong Kong. During the pause, the quintet will release its 12th EP, “Motto.”