Unionized workers of Samsung Biologics returned to work Wednesday after a five-day walkout but have decided to continue talks with the company under a work-to-rule campaign, the union said.

"Currently, there are no areas where consensus has been reached," a union representative said, noting workers plan to adhere to safety rules as they continue on with their protest.

A negotiating representative from the union and the biotech arm of Samsung Group is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting later in the day. This will be followed by a three-way meeting between the union, management and the labor ministry that is expected to take place Friday, officials said.

The union said it has proposed raising the amount of one-time incentives and creating a labor-management cooperation fund to share part of its profit with the local community and partner vendors.

"We will engage in the talks with our utmost sincerity as we have agreed to two more rounds of talks this week," the company said.

The walkout began Friday, with about 2,800 out of 4,000 members taking part, according to the union.

It marks the first strike since the company's establishment in 2011.

The unionized workers are demanding a 14 percent increase in base pay and performance-related pay, a one-time cash incentive of 30 million won ($20,390) per worker, and bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of annual operating profit.

The company has proposed a combined 6.2 percent increase in base and performance pay. (Yonhap)