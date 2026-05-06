Samsung Medical Center ranked first in the inaugural comprehensive evaluation of South Korea’s university hospitals, jointly conducted by The Korea Economic Daily and the Institute of University Evaluation.

It marks the first time hospitals in the country have been assessed across clinical performance, brand value and social contribution. The ranking was based on three categories: Key performance indicators (47 percent), patient experience and brand value (34 percent) and research & education (19 percent).

Samsung Medical Center scored 92.37 out of 100 possible points, followed by Severance Hospital with 90.78. Asan Medical Center placed third with 90.4, despite leading in key performance and brand value, due to relatively lower scores in research and education.

The new ranking is expected to complement existing evaluations by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, offering patients broader criteria when choosing hospitals.