Families filled amusement parks and other child-friendly venues across South Korea on May 5, as the country marked Children’s Day, a national holiday dedicated to children.

Parents spent the day with their children instead of going to work, while festivals and performances were held nationwide. Stationery and toy stores were also crowded, with children choosing their own gifts.

First proposed in 1923 by Bang Jeong-hwan, a pioneer of children’s literature and a social activist, the holiday promotes children’s rights and their healthy development.

Children play with paint at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children play with paint at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children and parents ride amusement park attractions at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children and parents ride amusement park attractions at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
A child plays with soap bubbles at a Children’s Day event held at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
A child plays with soap bubbles at a Children’s Day event held at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Participants compete in the "Water Ball Race," a special event at the 2026 Seoul Spring Festival in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Participants compete in the "Water Ball Race," a special event at the 2026 Seoul Spring Festival in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children bounce on trampolines at the 2026 Seoul Spring Festival held at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children bounce on trampolines at the 2026 Seoul Spring Festival held at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
A father and son cheer after finishing the "Water Ball Race" at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
A father and son cheer after finishing the "Water Ball Race" at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Children's Day. (Yonhap)
Children enjoy the "Bubble Family Play Show" at the 2026 DDP Children’s Design Festival in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Children enjoy the "Bubble Family Play Show" at the 2026 DDP Children’s Design Festival in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Children enjoy playing with bubbles at Chonnam National University in Buk-gu, Gwangju, Monday. (Yonhap)
Children enjoy playing with bubbles at Chonnam National University in Buk-gu, Gwangju, Monday. (Yonhap)
Children pose for a photo at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children’s Day. (Yonhap)
Children pose for a photo at Children’s Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, on Children’s Day. (Yonhap)

seoy@heraldcorp.com