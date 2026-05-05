Families filled amusement parks and other child-friendly venues across South Korea on May 5, as the country marked Children’s Day, a national holiday dedicated to children.

Parents spent the day with their children instead of going to work, while festivals and performances were held nationwide. Stationery and toy stores were also crowded, with children choosing their own gifts.

First proposed in 1923 by Bang Jeong-hwan, a pioneer of children’s literature and a social activist, the holiday promotes children’s rights and their healthy development.