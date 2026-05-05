Selected universities to receive more than $16m in gov't subsidies over eight years

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Tuesday it has selected seven universities as preferred candidates under a state project aimed at expanding AI-focused education across higher education.

The seven universities — Gachon University, Korea University, Sogang University, Soonchunhyang University, Soongsil University, Sungkyunkwan University and Yonsei University — were chosen from among institutions already designated as software-centered universities.

The ministry will designate 10 universities in total under the AI-centered University project, with the seven announced Tuesday forming the first group. Each institution will receive up to 24 billion won ($16.2 million) in government funding over eight years.

The ministry said the project is part of the government’s response to surging demand for AI workers as companies invest heavily in generative AI recruitment.

The project aims to foster both AI specialists and what the ministry calls “AX convergence talent,” referring to workers who can integrate AI into their own fields of expertise.

The selected universities will be required to establish an AI-focused body under the direct supervision of the university president’s office. They must also create an “AI Convergence Bridge” course and provide basic AI and AI application courses to all students.

The universities will also be required to carry out joint projects with industry, run student-led creative projects, support student entrepreneurship and contribute to their local communities through AI education programs.

The ministry said the requirements are aimed at strengthening university-wide education systems so that students outside AI-related majors can also acquire AI skills.

The government also plans to share educational outcomes through the AI and software-centered university council, which currently includes 57 universities, and expand AI education reform across the broader higher education sector.

Three additional AI-centered universities will be selected from institutions that are not currently software-centered universities and announced in June, the ministry said.

"As AI is rapidly spreading across industries and everyday life, university education also needs a corresponding transition,” Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said.

“We will support universities so they can lead AI education innovation based on the software education capabilities they have accumulated so far, and spread the value of that education to local communities.”