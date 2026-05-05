LG Electronics said Tuesday it has been named among the top 1 percent of companies worldwide in S&P Global’s latest Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third consecutive year, underscoring its progress in environmental, social and governance management.

S&P Global evaluated 9,243 companies globally, with only 70 making the top tier, including two from Korea.

LG Electronics scored 77 points — the highest in the household durables and leisure products industry.

Based on the results, the company was also included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for the 14th consecutive year, which track companies ranked in the top 10 percent globally in ESG performance.

LG Electronics was recognized across key areas including environmental policy, human rights, customer relations, supply chain management and product responsibility.

It has also earned an AA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, a platinum rating from EcoVadis for the second straight year and a low-risk rating from Sustainalytics.

LG Electronics said it aims to transition all electricity used across its global operations to renewable energy by 2050. It is also expanding the use of recycled plastics and developing paper-based cushioning materials for product packaging.

Separately, the company recently appointed an outside director as board chair, a move aimed at strengthening governance, independence and transparency.