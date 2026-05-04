The North Face said Monday it has opened a new megastore at Jamsil Lotte World Mall, designed as an immersive space showcasing the brand’s identity and full product lineup.

Located on the third floor, the store features both the North Face's core outdoor collection and the Korea-exclusive White Label line.

The store offers a wide range of products tailored to activities such as running, hiking and climbing, alongside seasonal flagship items including the Day Camp Jacket and Ruben Jacket, allowing customers to shop across categories in one place.

Built around the concept of an “urban exploration base,” the store highlights the brand’s premium technical line, the Summit Series, engineered for extreme environments such as high-altitude and polar conditions. The line continues to draw strong demand from outdoor and sports enthusiasts.

The footwear section has been expanded to nearly double the size of typical North Face stores, with a broader lineup of key models, including the Vectiv series of high-performance trail-running shoes.

The company has also strengthened its White Label offering, which blends outdoor functionality with fashion-forward design, targeting younger consumers.

To cater to foreign visitors, the store will feature a dedicated souvenir zone offering Korean-language T-shirts, eco-bags and tumblers inspired by Seoul landmarks such as Namsan.

To mark the opening, The North Face will hold promotional events, including a lucky draw for customers who spend more than 200,000 won ($136), with prizes such as Gore-Tex jackets and Big Shot backpacks.

“We are pleased to introduce a space where customers can fully experience The North Face’s technology and heritage,” said Sung Ga-eun, president of Youngone Outdoor, the Korean operator of the global outdoor apparel and equipment brand. “We will continue to expand customer touchpoints through new retail concepts and content.”