Park Jinyoung of GOT7 is set to release his second solo set, “Said & Done,” on May 13, his agency BH Entertainment said Monday.

The EP will consist of five tracks, including the main track “Everlove,” for which he wrote the lyrics.

Jinyoung also co-authored the lyrics of the B-side "17" with singer-songwriter Wonpil of Day6.

The upcoming mini album comes more than three years after his previous EP “Chapter 0: With." He was the male lead in the 10-part series “Shining,” starring opposite Kim Minju of Iz*One. The romance drama ran through April.

Park is set to lead the upcoming series “100 Days of Lies,” which premieres later this year.