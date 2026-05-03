A participant dressed as a princess sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition held on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant dressed as a princess sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition held on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The 2026 Hangang Nap Competition took place Saturday in Yeouido Hangang Park.

The contest, which started in 2024, invites people to compete for the best daytime sleep. The Seoul Metropolitan Government accepted applications from April 16-20 and chose 170 participants.

Judges focused on how well contestants could stay asleep even with distractions. Participants faced two rounds of interruptions, like being tickled with a feather or being played mosquito sounds.

The judges used sleep data to decide the winners.

There was also a best-dressed award for the participants with the most creative pajamas, decided by a public vote.

The sky and an awning are reflected in a participant’s glasses during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
The sky and an awning are reflected in a participant’s glasses during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant dressed as a Minecraft character sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant dressed as a Minecraft character sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A participant holds a pillow featuring an anime character during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant holds a pillow featuring an anime character during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant dressed as a giant koala sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant dressed as a giant koala sleeps during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Participants wearing costumes sleep during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Participants wearing costumes sleep during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant sleeps as organizers collect sleep data during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A participant sleeps as organizers collect sleep data during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Participants dressed in poop-shaped costumes sleep during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday. (Yonhap)
Participants dressed in poop-shaped costumes sleep during the Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park on Saturday. (Yonhap)

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