The 2026 Hangang Nap Competition took place Saturday in Yeouido Hangang Park.

The contest, which started in 2024, invites people to compete for the best daytime sleep. The Seoul Metropolitan Government accepted applications from April 16-20 and chose 170 participants.

Judges focused on how well contestants could stay asleep even with distractions. Participants faced two rounds of interruptions, like being tickled with a feather or being played mosquito sounds.

The judges used sleep data to decide the winners.

There was also a best-dressed award for the participants with the most creative pajamas, decided by a public vote.