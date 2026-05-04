KT, South Korea's largest fixed-line and broadband service operator, established the first private telephone line on the Dokdo islets in the East Sea. The landline telephone was installed at the home of Kim Seong-do, who resided Dokdo's Seodo. The islets are extremely remote and difficult to wire. Before the line launch, communication there relied on radio or limited government channels. The installation made administrative control and support for the residents easier. KT also went on to its mobile network to the islets. In 2013, 3G and LTE services were launched there. Two years later, KT built a satellite LTE network on Dokdo.