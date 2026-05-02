Unionized workers at Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, continued to stage a strike Saturday for a second day, according to union officials, with the union and the company showing little signs of bridging gaps over wages and other issues.

The union of Samsung Biologics began the strike on Friday, marking the first walkout since the company's establishment in 2011.

The union is seeking a 14 percent increase in both base and performance-related pay, a one-off cash incentive of 30 million won per worker and bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of annual operating profit.

The company has proposed a combined 6.2 percent increase in base and performance pay. (Yonhap)