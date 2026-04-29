Hyudai Glovis said Wednesday it has put the world's largest car carrier into service, aiming to support exports by South Korean automakers and further bolster its competitiveness in the global shipping market.

The logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group said the vessel, named Glovis Leader, measures 230 meters in length and 40 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 102,590. It can transport up to 10,800 vehicles in a single voyage, making it the first pure car and truck carrier capable of carrying more than 10,000 units.

Boasting 14 cargo decks and a total loading capacity equivalent to 28 soccer fields, the colossal vessel is designed to handle a wide range of vehicles, from compact cars to larger models.

Hyundai Glovis plans to deploy the vessel across its global shipping routes on a rotational basis.

The vessel is equipped with a dual-engine capable of using both conventional fuel oil and alternative fuel like liquefied natural gas, to help reduce emissions. The vessel is also equipped with an onshore power supply system, allowing it to plug into shore electricity while docked, which is expected to help meet tightening environment regulations, including the European Union’s emissions trading scheme.

The company plans to expand its fleet of car carriers to 128 vessels by 2030 as part of a strategy to increase its annual vehicle shipping volume from 3.4 million unit to 5 million units. If the goal is achieved, the amount would account for more than 20 percent of the global seaborne vehicle transport market, the company said.

The company, whose primary clients include affiliates Hyundai Motor and Kia, said it aims to expand shipments for non-affiliated customers by securing contracts with automakers in Europe, North America and China.

Non-affiliated business accounted for 53 percent of its vehicle shipping revenue last year.