Boy group 82Major returned with a more refined and self-defined sound, unveiling its fifth EP “FeelM” at a media showcase Tuesday in Seoul.

The six-member group — Seongil, Yechan, Seongmo, Seongbin, Seokjoon and Dogyun — introduced the album at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall, marking its first comeback since its 2025 EP “Trophy.”

“FeelM,” a combination of the words “feel” and “film,” captures a range of emotional moments as if they were scenes from a movie. Member Dogyun said the album was designed to present those emotions in a “more cohesive and immersive way,” to capture different emotions.

The group also emphasized its identity as a self-producing act, with all members participating in writing, composing and arranging across the album.

At the center of the release is the main track “Sign,” a mid-tempo song built on a restrained beat and a dreamy melody. The track marks a departure from the group’s typically more aggressive sound, opting instead for a more controlled and mature approach.

“When exploring a variety of sample tracks for the album, we chose ‘Sign’ to be the main track because we felt it could show a new side of 82Major,” said Seongmo. “With its restrained beat and melodic flow, we thought it best highlighted a more mature image.”

The song explores emotional connection through the metaphor of a “signal” shared between two people, while its catchy chorus — including the rhythmic “tiki-tiki-tak” hook — helped solidify its place as the album’s promoted track.

Despite its stylistic shift, the members said the decision to pursue a calmer, more understated concept was intentional.

“We believe that when we create music we genuinely enjoy and have fun working with, that feeling will be delivered to listeners,” said Seongbin. “That’s why we wanted to try something new with this track.”

The album’s five tracks span a variety of genres, from the jazz-infused opener “W.T.F” to the baile funk-inspired “Cage” and the house-based closer “Yessir!” — reflecting the group’s growing musical range.

Looking ahead, the group expressed ambitions to expand its reach both domestically and globally, with plans for further performances and tours abroad.

“We want more people to recognize our music and our name,” said Seongil. “Through this album, we hope to continue growing and sharing our sound with a wider audience.”

Seongbin added that the group also hopes the album’s central theme could resonate with listeners on a more personal level.

“Since this album talks a lot about love, we hope people can both give and receive love through our music,” he said. “We also want to use this comeback to further highlight Korea’s charm, just as our name ‘82’ comes from the country’s international dialing code."