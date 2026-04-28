The fifth EP from TWS sold more than 830,000 copies on the day of its release, hitting a career best in terms of albums sold in a single day, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“No Tragedy,” released Monday, surpassed the accumulated sales of the group's previous EP “Play Hard,” upon release, landing atop the daily album sales chart in Korea. The latest effort received over 1.16 million in pre-orders, elevating hopes for the group’s first million-seller.

Focus track “You, You” entered Melon’s Top 100, and all six tracks from the mini album made LINE Music’s real-time chart in Japan. Dohoon participated in writing the lyrics of the lead single, which confesses feelings for “you,” of destiny.