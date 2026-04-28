K-pop megastars BTS' latest album, "Arirang," has been certified "platinum" by a major French recording industry association, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The South Korean group's fifth studio album received the certification from the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing for achieving 100,000 sales units across physical copies, downloads and streams, according to BigHit Music.

The milestone came just a month after BTS earned a "gold" certification in France for the studio album, six days after its release in March.

With the latest recognition, the K-pop group now has four albums certified platinum in France.

In Japan, "Arirang" has been certified "triple platinum" after selling more than 750,000 units as of March.

"Arirang" has made history as the first album by a K-pop act to spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Led by the lead single "Swim," the 14-track album marks the band's first release after a four-year hiatus prompted by its members' mandatory military service. (Yonhap)